Enlightenment Research LLC Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 180,824 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $48,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,751,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 40.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.53.

NYSE:NSC opened at $286.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.77. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.15 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The company has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

