Echo Street Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 262,384 shares during the period. Equifax comprises about 1.5% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Equifax worth $189,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 199.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 31.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 48.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax stock traded up $12.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,683. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $279.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.63.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

