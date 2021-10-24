Enlightenment Research LLC Purchases New Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 57.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 310.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

NYSE O opened at $71.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average is $68.74. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $72.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

