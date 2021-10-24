Pinz Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 109,700 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 109,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,868,000. Consolidated Edison accounts for approximately 2.4% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,080,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,229,099,000 after buying an additional 180,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,070,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,027,000 after buying an additional 579,532 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after buying an additional 2,946,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,065,000 after buying an additional 163,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,337,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,776,000 after buying an additional 80,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

NYSE ED opened at $76.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.57. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

