Maven Securities LTD Purchases Shares of 278,694 Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 278,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,326,000. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 2.09% of Portage Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRTG. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

PRTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Portage Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Portage Biotech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Portage Biotech in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

PRTG opened at $19.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $253.99 million and a PE ratio of -14.12. Portage Biotech Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $44.98.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Portage Biotech Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

