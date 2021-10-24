8,608 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Acquired by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,608 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,389,181,000 after acquiring an additional 739,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,373,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $824,241,000 after acquiring an additional 184,040 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $530,072,000 after acquiring an additional 194,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257,913 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $285,699,000 after purchasing an additional 180,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,099,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $184,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,246 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.26.

STX opened at $87.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

