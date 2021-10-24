Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Stake Lessened by Brahman Capital Corp.

Brahman Capital Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,972,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,769 shares during the period. Harley-Davidson comprises about 6.7% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Brahman Capital Corp.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $90,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.2% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.6% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.16.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $52.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

