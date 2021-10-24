Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Post Earnings of $3.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to report earnings per share of $3.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.95. Penske Automotive Group posted earnings of $2.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $13.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.27 to $14.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.88 to $13.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion.

PAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after buying an additional 310,280 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,708,000 after purchasing an additional 264,504 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after purchasing an additional 260,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,736,000 after purchasing an additional 140,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $10,081,000. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.93. The company had a trading volume of 533,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,773. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $50.45 and a 12-month high of $113.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.