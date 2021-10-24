Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Stock Holdings Boosted by BlueMar Capital Management LLC

BlueMar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Qualtrics International by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Qualtrics International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Qualtrics International by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Qualtrics International by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $83,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $236,800 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

NYSE XM opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.61. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Qualtrics International Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

