BlueMar Capital Management LLC Acquires 47,817 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

BlueMar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,817 shares during the quarter. Dun & Bradstreet makes up about 1.5% of BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 221,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $55,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 109,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $1,999,567.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNB opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.90, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

