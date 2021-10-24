MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,676 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTZ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 652.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,967 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,756,000 after acquiring an additional 513,239 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in MasTec by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 519,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,653,000 after acquiring an additional 417,228 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,782,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 595.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec stock opened at $88.54 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $45.81 and a one year high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.54. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

MTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.