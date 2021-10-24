MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,676 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTZ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 652.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,967 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,756,000 after acquiring an additional 513,239 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in MasTec by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 519,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,653,000 after acquiring an additional 417,228 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,782,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 595.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.
MasTec stock opened at $88.54 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $45.81 and a one year high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.54. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.29.
MTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.46.
About MasTec
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
