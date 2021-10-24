Sirios Capital Management L P Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sirios Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 168.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 15,568 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.89.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $306.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

