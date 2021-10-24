4NEW (KWATT) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. 4NEW has a total market cap of $46,661.34 and approximately $1,004.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 4NEW has traded up 55.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 4NEW alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00049448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.36 or 0.00203760 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00101654 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW (CRYPTO:KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

Buying and Selling 4NEW

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.