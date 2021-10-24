Jefferies Group LLC Boosts Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,123 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $334,296,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $358,783,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,614 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,485,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,852 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,974.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $80.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average of $67.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.41.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

