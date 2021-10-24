S. Muoio & CO. LLC Invests $675,000 in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Athene during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Athene by 165.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Athene during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of Athene stock opened at $89.80 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $90.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $122,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,422,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $35,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,774 shares of company stock worth $1,506,903. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Athene from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Athene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.