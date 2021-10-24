Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,346 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 20,335 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.70.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

