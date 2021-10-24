Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.25.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $133.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.44. Allegion has a 52 week low of $95.67 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,187,851. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allegion stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 226,116 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Allegion worth $42,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

