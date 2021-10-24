HGI Capital Management LLC Invests $5.52 Million in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,000. West Fraser Timber accounts for 1.9% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the second quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WFG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “action list buuy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.57.

Shares of NYSE:WFG traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $84.82. 202,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,225. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.60 and a 200-day moving average of $76.74. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $92.46.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

