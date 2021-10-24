Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,018 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust makes up 4.6% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Camden Property Trust worth $13,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 372,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 243,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,742,000 after acquiring an additional 111,779 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPT. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.56.

CPT traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $159.05. 324,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,931. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.80 and a 200-day moving average of $137.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 127.24, a PEG ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $86.78 and a 12-month high of $159.82.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,143,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

