Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,052 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 43.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $284.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.14 and its 200 day moving average is $269.85. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.