Sirios Capital Management L P Has $26.58 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sirios Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,645 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,014 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines comprises 2.3% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sirios Capital Management L P owned 0.08% of Southwest Airlines worth $26,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 947.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 433,541 shares of the airline’s stock worth $23,017,000 after acquiring an additional 392,163 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,484,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $37.48 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.92.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.99) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.01.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

