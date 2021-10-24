Marsico Capital Management LLC Sells 26,117 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Marsico Capital Management LLC lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,117 shares during the quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $984,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in S&P Global by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,974,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in S&P Global by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.30.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $450.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $456.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $440.34 and a 200 day moving average of $411.42.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

