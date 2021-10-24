PAYCENT Price Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 24th. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $147,340.53 and approximately $45.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00049448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.36 or 0.00203760 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00101654 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.