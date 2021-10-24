Feathercoin (FTC) Trading Down 36.9% This Week

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 38.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and $76,613.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 36.9% against the dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000417 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

