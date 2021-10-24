Crown (CRW) Price Tops $0.0600 on Exchanges

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 24th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $3,346.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crown has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,540.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $619.36 or 0.01023049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.40 or 0.00283124 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.10 or 0.00246279 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00033885 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,296,188 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

