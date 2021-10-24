11,062 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Bought by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $231,987,000. GPI Capital L.P. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $178,173,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $105,435,000. Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $78,682,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $69,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 7,150 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,527.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,217,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,553,732.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,970,301.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,950 shares of company stock worth $349,513 and sold 1,145,663 shares worth $17,366,901. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOFI traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.58. The company had a trading volume of 18,969,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,809,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 17.29.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $231.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. Analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SOFI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

