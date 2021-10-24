iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,601 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000.

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $85.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,414,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,104. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.77 and a fifty-two week high of $86.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

