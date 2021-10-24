Mount Lucas Management LP Buys 2,617 Shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG)

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GHYG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF by 275.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its position in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 162,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 212,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 30,060 shares during the period.

Shares of GHYG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.71. The stock had a trading volume of 66,416 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.47. iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.69 and a 52 week high of $51.63.

