Mount Lucas Management LP Boosts Stake in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY)

Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMHY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 568.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,961,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.77. The company had a trading volume of 63,137 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average of $45.24. iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.44 and a 52-week high of $51.12.

