Mount Lucas Management LP Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,000. General Motors makes up about 1.2% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $57.77. 11,077,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,308,988. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.90.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.