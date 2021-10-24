GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $460,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,921 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its position in The Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $304.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.05.

The Boeing stock opened at $212.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.81 and a 200-day moving average of $231.28. The firm has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

