Harrell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,954.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $128.93 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $128.68 and a 52-week high of $133.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.71 and a 200 day moving average of $130.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.