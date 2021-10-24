Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $357.37 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will report sales of $357.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $305.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $424.00 million. Choice Hotels International posted sales of $210.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.86 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHH shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.63.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $60,605.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,966.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,335 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,679,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 555.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 137,745 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,856. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $139.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

