Skye Global Management LP Reduces Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Skye Global Management LP cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $282,540,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 111.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,524,000 after buying an additional 407,994 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,908,000 after buying an additional 305,323 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 46.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 905,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $497,682,000 after purchasing an additional 288,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 398.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,132,000 after purchasing an additional 272,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $660.58.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $686.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $634.44 and a 200 day moving average of $564.85. The company has a market cap of $136.03 billion, a PE ratio of 817.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $692.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,861 shares of company stock worth $18,888,544. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

