Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Acquires New Position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCML. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in BayCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in BayCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BayCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $979,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BayCom by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 48,886 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in BayCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $851,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get BayCom alerts:

NASDAQ BCML opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $196.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.07. BayCom Corp has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $19.25.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. BayCom had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Equities analysts expect that BayCom Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

BayCom Profile

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML).

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.