Pinz Capital Management LP Takes Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,000. Luminar Technologies accounts for about 1.6% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pinz Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Luminar Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.39. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Luminar Technologies Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

