Slate Path Capital LP Invests $47.65 Million in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,170,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,645,000. Antero Resources accounts for 2.7% of Slate Path Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Slate Path Capital LP owned approximately 1.01% of Antero Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 691.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 448,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 391,786 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,962,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,539,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Shares of AR opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 4.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

