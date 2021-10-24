Pinz Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 81,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,000. Pinz Capital Management LP owned 0.21% of PLBY Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PLBY Group by 81.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

PLBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PLBY Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

NASDAQ PLBY opened at $27.60 on Friday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million. PLBY Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 268,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $7,201,407.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,115,222 shares of company stock valued at $27,901,810.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.