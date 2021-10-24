Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (GLNV) to Issue Dividend of $0.50 on November 1st

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This is an increase from Glenville Bank’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Shares of GLNV opened at $90.00 on Friday. Glenville Bank has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.99.

Glenville Bank Company Profile

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc operates as a financial holding company for 1st National Bank of Scotia and Scautub Agency, LLC that provides various banking products and services for individuals and corporate customers. The company accepts checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

