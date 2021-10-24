Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (GLNV) to Issue Dividend of $0.50 on November 1st

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This is an increase from Glenville Bank’s previous dividend of $0.45.
Shares of GLNV opened at $90.00 on Friday. Glenville Bank has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.99.
Glenville Bank Company Profile
