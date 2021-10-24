Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New $4.04 Million Investment in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 80,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,000. FIGS accounts for about 1.2% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIGS. FMR LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $173,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $139,420,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $83,349,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $76,793,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $66,244,000. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $37.00 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.31.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $101.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.50 million. Research analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIGS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

In other FIGS news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $7,450,713.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $59,100,041.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

