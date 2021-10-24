New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Germany ETF accounts for approximately 9.7% of New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $25,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 44,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 345.5% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 97,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 75,269 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,661,000 after buying an additional 116,677 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 45,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period.

Shares of EWG opened at $33.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $36.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

