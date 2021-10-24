GPI Capital L.P. Has $141.08 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

GPI Capital L.P. cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,814,886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 628,057 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for 16.6% of GPI Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GPI Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Uber Technologies worth $141,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Shares of UBER opened at $45.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

