Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Takes $53.91 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,910,000. Shopify accounts for approximately 7.1% of Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 54,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,724,000 after buying an additional 15,696 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Shopify by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 71,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,647,000 after buying an additional 18,031 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,425.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,458.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,369.87. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $177.89 billion, a PE ratio of 73.61, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $875.00 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00.
Several research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.59.
Shopify Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
Further Reading: Yield Curve
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.