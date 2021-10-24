Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Takes $53.91 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,910,000. Shopify accounts for approximately 7.1% of Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 54,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,724,000 after buying an additional 15,696 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Shopify by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 71,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,647,000 after buying an additional 18,031 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,425.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,458.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,369.87. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $177.89 billion, a PE ratio of 73.61, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $875.00 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.59.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

