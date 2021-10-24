BlueMar Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

BlueMar Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in C3.ai by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in C3.ai by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in C3.ai by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AI. JMP Securities cut their price target on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.78.

Shares of AI stock traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $45.61. 997,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,970. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $183.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion and a PE ratio of -50.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.43.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CMO Bruce A. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 126,997 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $5,839,322.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,756,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,758,812.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,655,497 shares of company stock valued at $78,452,992 over the last three months. 52.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

