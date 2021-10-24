Enlightenment Research LLC Acquires New Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000. Plug Power makes up about 2.5% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Plug Power by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 13,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Plug Power by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 64,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 16,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 213,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,657,000 after buying an additional 75,543 shares in the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

