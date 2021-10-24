Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 139,993 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,007,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,993 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $570,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,128,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,597,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,879,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,381,000 after purchasing an additional 657,538 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.19. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

