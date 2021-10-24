The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Acquired by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,398,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,573 shares during the period. The Descartes Systems Group accounts for about 1.3% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $165,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,239,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,935,000 after purchasing an additional 215,779 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,772,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,423,000 after buying an additional 54,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,560,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,061,000 after acquiring an additional 27,801 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,434,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,396,000 after acquiring an additional 102,400 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,673,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,960,000 after buying an additional 158,397 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.39.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.90. The company had a trading volume of 81,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,515. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.67 and a beta of 1.10. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $87.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.52.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

