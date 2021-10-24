Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires 87,536 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,509 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,536 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $129,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 752.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Paylocity by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,258,000 after acquiring an additional 26,247 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Paylocity by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price objective (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.54.

Shares of PCTY traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.28. 149,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,408. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.42 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $299.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.52.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.14 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.81, for a total value of $54,962.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,193 shares of company stock valued at $29,058,493 over the last 90 days. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

