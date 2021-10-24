Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,050 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of Pool worth $116,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Pool by 207.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,848,000 after buying an additional 189,690 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 170.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,774,000 after buying an additional 160,237 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Pool during the first quarter worth approximately $54,168,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Pool by 92.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 247,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,389,000 after buying an additional 118,755 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 10.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,553,000 after buying an additional 105,299 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pool stock traded up $3.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $503.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $514.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $469.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.61.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $4,742,647.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at $35,290,963.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total value of $7,237,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,695 shares in the company, valued at $44,725,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.33.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

