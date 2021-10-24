Cipher Capital LP Decreases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cipher Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,820 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,249 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth $115,243,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Realty Income by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,195 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Realty Income by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $71.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.47, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

